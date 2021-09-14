Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1,049.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.08 or 0.00436511 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002305 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.02 or 0.01111132 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 581.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000066 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

