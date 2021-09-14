Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mercari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS MCARY traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940. Mercari has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

