Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 26,748 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

