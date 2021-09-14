Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 268,823 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $335,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 870,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,385,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,631,000. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,475,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,829,000 after purchasing an additional 701,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.24. The company had a trading volume of 170,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

