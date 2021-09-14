Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 15,083 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $66,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,830,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after acquiring an additional 100,453 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,718,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $76.10. 51,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

