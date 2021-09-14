Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 28,342 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,342 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.70. The stock had a trading volume of 113,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

