Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 140,084 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 278,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,310,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

