Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,182 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. 209,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $243.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

