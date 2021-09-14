Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.00. 105,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,976. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

