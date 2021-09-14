Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. 379,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. The stock has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

