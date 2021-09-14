Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $219.85 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,254 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $219,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.49. 108,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,753. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

