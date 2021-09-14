Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $24.61 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. 1,331,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,472,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

