Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $269.49 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.86% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $269,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,991. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

