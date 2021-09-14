Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $37.16 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.