Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $38.91 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 74.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $747.28. 483,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,331,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.82 billion, a PE ratio of 386.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $693.50 and its 200-day moving average is $667.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

