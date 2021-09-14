Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $59.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $59,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 114,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,073. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

