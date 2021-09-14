Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.29. 269,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829,885. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average is $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

