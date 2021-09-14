Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,098 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.77% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $75,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after buying an additional 387,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142,843 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. 40,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

