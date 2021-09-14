Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $77,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.32. 242,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

