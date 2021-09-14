Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $39,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,413,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.17. The company had a trading volume of 120,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

