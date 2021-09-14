Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,419 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $27,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.30. 229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,937. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average of $171.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

