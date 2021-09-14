Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 7,899 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $43,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $222.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,685. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.66.

