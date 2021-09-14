Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 8,529 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $88,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.