Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,801,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.50. 163,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $91,789,223.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,936,046.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,265,512 shares of company stock worth $3,133,228,890. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.