Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.0% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.96% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $394,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,593. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

