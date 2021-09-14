Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $34,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 586,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.57. 123,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

