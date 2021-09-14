Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 13,857 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $94,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 34,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.23. The stock had a trading volume of 39,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

