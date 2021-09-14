Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.19. 628,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.