MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKKGY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

