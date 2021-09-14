Merculet (MVP) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Merculet has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $100,828.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00078535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00122143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00180555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,062.51 or 0.99833895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.16 or 0.07187313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00869243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,335,116,896 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.