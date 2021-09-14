Meta Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Meta coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00145521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.64 or 0.00737527 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

