Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $3.35 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00007109 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $219.43 million and approximately $23.20 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00338737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00143682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.97 or 0.00813780 BTC.

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

