Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,307.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and approximately $88,307.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.57 or 0.07279911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00121193 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,972,427 coins and its circulating supply is 78,972,329 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

