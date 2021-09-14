Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $63,594.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00006571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003216 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

