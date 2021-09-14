Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

