Metronome (MET) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $56.25 million and approximately $80,488.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00009847 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00078760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00169793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,228.43 or 1.00065410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.32 or 0.07176897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.62 or 0.00876358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,390,250 coins and its circulating supply is 12,103,876 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

