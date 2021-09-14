Mettalex (MTLX) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $2.21 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00006803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00122850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00172345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,752.68 or 0.99897594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.52 or 0.07150586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.54 or 0.00911399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars.

