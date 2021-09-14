Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Lessened by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.8% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,023,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD traded up $15.18 on Tuesday, reaching $1,570.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,509.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,336.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $945.00 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.