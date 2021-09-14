Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $60,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,555.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $945.00 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,509.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,336.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.