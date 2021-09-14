Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,555.48 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $945.00 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,509.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,336.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

