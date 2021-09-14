Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 2,420.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $953,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MXE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.88.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

