M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

