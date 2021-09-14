MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,703. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

