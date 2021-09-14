MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,991 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. 30,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.