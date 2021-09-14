MIB Coin Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $387,320.65 and $26.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00120481 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00026369 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 427,340,656 coins and its circulating supply is 150,038,728 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

