Michael Doogue Sells 83,390 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $1,670,117.94.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $506,019.97.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

