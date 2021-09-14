Michael G. Strachan Sells 5,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

