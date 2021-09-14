Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $12,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

USIO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 111,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.56 million, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

