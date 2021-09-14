Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the software giant on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Microsoft has increased its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years.

Microsoft stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,561,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,950,760. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

