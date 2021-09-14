Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,994 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.